Maronan Metals Ltd (ASX:MMA) $22 Million Strategic Investment By Kinterra Capital

Maronan Metals Limited (ASX:MMA) is an exploration and development company focused on advancing the Maronan Project in the Cloncurry region of northwest Queensland. The Maronan Project hosts a large silver-lead Mineral Resource with additional copper-gold mineralisation and is located within the North West Minerals Province, a well-established mining region with access to infrastructure and nearby processing facilities.

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