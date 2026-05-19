Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Expands Montauban Footprint With 2,448 Hectare Strategic Claim Acquisition

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) and may include paid advertising.

ESGold Corp., a development-stage company, committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-quality mineral properties worldwide, just announced a binding purchase agreement for 44 additional mineral claims in the Montauban region The additional claims total approximately 2,448 hectares, and will add to the 417 mining claims across 20,618 hectares previously controlled It marks a key milestone for the company to tap Montauban's true gold-silver potential and bring it to production this year

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF), a development-stage company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties worldwide, just announced a binding purchase agreement for the acquisition of 44 additional mineral claims in the Montauban region of Québec. The additional claims total approximately 2,448 hectares, adding to its 417 mining claims covering 20,618 hectares that it previously controlled ( ).

The acquisition involved a total consideration of $70,000 in cash, and 600,000 common shares at a...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

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