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Permutable AI Says The Next Market Edge Will Come From Understanding How Narratives Spread


2026-05-19 11:07:37
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) London, 19 May 2026 – As institutional markets increasingly debate what comes after the traditional terminal model, Permutable AI believes the next competitive edge may come from what it describes as“Narrative Propagation Intelligence” – technology designed to track how narratives, sentiment and geopolitical developments spread across global markets in real time.

The discussion comes amid growing industry focus on how AI is reshaping institutional workflows beyond conventional data terminals and static information retrieval systems. While traditional terminals transformed investing through structured data aggregation and pricing infrastructure, Permutable argues that markets are increasingly reacting to information flow itself, particularly across geopolitics, macroeconomics, commodities and supply chains.

According to the company, institutional demand for geopolitical and macro narrative monitoring has accelerated over...

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