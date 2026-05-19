MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Loving Hands Hospice Challenges Medicare Payment Suspension, Cites Due Process Concerns amid California Hospice Enforcement Actions Reference Number: PSP-260330-00042

May 19, 2026 5:14 PM EDT | Source: Sargsyan Group

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Loving Hands Hospice, a women-owned hospice care provider based in Los Angeles, California, has announced that it is currently involved in a legal dispute connected to Medicare payment suspension measures and related allegations under review (Reference Number: PSP-260330-00042). The organization is represented by the Law Offices of Art Kalantar in Beverly Hills, California.

The company states that it disputes the allegations and intends to address the matter through applicable legal and administrative channels.

Loving Hands Hospice, which has provided hospice services to patients and families in the Los Angeles area for approximately five years, says it supports enforcement actions where legitimate fraud is identified. However, company leadership states that broad enforcement measures applied across California's hospice sector may not adequately account for differences in individual provider circumstances, patient populations, and compliance histories.

According to company leadership, many hospice providers in California believe they have been grouped under the same enforcement framework regardless of their individual operational history.

"This conversation cannot be reduced to headlines," said Astrik Ivanova, Co-Owner and President of Loving Hands Hospice. "Fraud should absolutely be investigated and addressed wherever it exists. But broad approaches can create collateral damage. There are organizations that believe they followed regulations, cared for patients responsibly, and still found themselves facing devastating consequences. There is another side to this story, and we believe it deserves to be heard."

Company leadership states that, according to its records, every patient who received care - including patients previously discharged or deceased - met terminal illness criteria under applicable Medicare guidelines and had reached a stage where curative treatment was no longer being pursued. Leadership states that eligibility and care decisions were made based on Medicare guidelines and documented medical assessments.

The organization also describes a specific clinical challenge affecting hospice providers: patients whose conditions stabilize or improve may be required under Medicare rules to be discharged when they no longer meet eligibility criteria. According to company leadership, such patients may subsequently return to hospice care following further decline, and may therefore appear multiple times in operational data despite ultimately passing away under hospice care. The company states that it closed the prior year within Medicare CAP requirements and disputes the characterization that operational data alone constitutes evidence of wrongdoing.

Loving Hands Hospice reports that Medicare payments have been suspended during the pendency of legal proceedings. According to company leadership, the organization has continued to fund operations, payroll, and patient services through private finances during this period.

"Patients and families should never become collateral damage," said Ivanova. "These are people experiencing some of the most difficult moments of their lives."

Company leadership also states that the organization experienced difficulty transferring patients during the suspension period, as some receiving providers declined transfers due to concerns about potential additional scrutiny.

According to company leadership, Loving Hands Hospice raised concerns through formal channels prior to the matter becoming public. Leadership states that the organization submitted multiple complaints, documented communications, and formal outreach efforts regarding the impact of the payment suspension and related enforcement actions.

"When headlines announced widespread hospice shutdowns, many people assumed that if nobody complained, then nobody was objecting," said Ivanova. "That was never our experience. We spoke up. We made calls. We filed complaints. We documented concerns. We have records of those efforts."

Company leadership additionally states that attempts to seek clarification through Medicare administrative channels resulted in being directed to Qlarant in connection with certain review matters related to the payment suspension, which leadership describes as creating additional procedural complexity.

Loving Hands Hospice states that it is encouraging other hospice providers and healthcare operators facing similar circumstances to participate in public discourse regarding enforcement fairness, due process, and patient care continuity.

"We are not saying fraud never happened," said Ivanova. "Bad actors should be held accountable. But solving one problem should not create another."

Legal Representation: Law Offices of Art Kalantar 9465 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 300 Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Phone: (310) 773-0001 Website: kalantar

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Source: Sargsyan Group