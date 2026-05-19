Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Genedx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) On Behalf Of Genedx Stockholders And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in GeneDx and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against GeneDx Holdings Corp. (“GeneDx” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:WGS) on behalf of GeneDx stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether GeneDx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On May 4, 2026, GeneDx released its first quarter 2026 financial results, revealing earnings per share of -$0.28, and a $57.5 million loss from operations. The Company also lowered its 2026 revenue guidance by approximately $65 million at the midpoint. GeneDx revealed it had "lower-than-expected blended average reimbursement rate for exome and genome" and "softer-than-expected performance from [its] noncore business lines" including Fabric Genomics. The Company also took a $31.3 million write-down related to the goodwill and intangible assets of its Fabric Genomics reporting unit, "primarily due to a downward revision of forecasted cash flows driven by changes in commercial strategy and go-to-market execution, and lower revenue and profitability expectations." On this news, the price of GeneDx shares declined by $33.42 per share, or approximately 50%, from $67.93 per share on May 4, 2026 to close at $34.51 on May 5, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GeneDx shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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