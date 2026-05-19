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DOJ Launches USD1.8B Fund for Victims of Government 'Weaponization'
(MENAFN) The U.S. Justice Department announced Monday the establishment of a nearly 1.8-billion-dollar compensation fund for individuals who allege they were targeted by government "weaponization" or "lawfare" — a sweeping move framed as a corrective reckoning with past institutional abuses.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche drew a firm line in the sand, vowing the department would not repeat the conduct it now seeks to remedy.
"The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department's intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again," Blanche said in a statement.
The newly created "Anti-Weaponization Fund" emerged as a central component of a legal settlement linked to President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the unauthorized disclosure of his tax records.
Trump had filed the 10-billion-dollar suit in January, alleging the IRS failed to adequately oversee a contractor who leaked his tax returns — along with those of other high-net-worth individuals — to media organizations.
With the fund now in place, Trump formally withdrew the landmark lawsuit, according to a court filing submitted Monday.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche drew a firm line in the sand, vowing the department would not repeat the conduct it now seeks to remedy.
"The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department's intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again," Blanche said in a statement.
The newly created "Anti-Weaponization Fund" emerged as a central component of a legal settlement linked to President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the unauthorized disclosure of his tax records.
Trump had filed the 10-billion-dollar suit in January, alleging the IRS failed to adequately oversee a contractor who leaked his tax returns — along with those of other high-net-worth individuals — to media organizations.
With the fund now in place, Trump formally withdrew the landmark lawsuit, according to a court filing submitted Monday.
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