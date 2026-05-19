Risk Of Gasoline Shortage In Russia Due To Refinery Problems Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Ukrinform reports.

"A new fuel crisis is brewing in Russia: the shortage of AI-95 gasoline is already going beyond exchange reports and affecting the domestic market. Due to poor policy decisions, chronic problems at oil refineries, and the consequences of the war, Russian oil companies are trying to stabilize the situation by reducing production of the most in-demand gasoline," the agency said.

According to industry analysts, unmet demand for AI-95 in Russia has already exceeded 26,000 tonnes. The causes include emergency and unscheduled refinery maintenance, declining oil refining volumes, and the seasonal spike in demand. Amid the shortage, companies are shifting production toward cheaper AI-92, which the Kremlin considers "socially important" fuel.

Russia cutting active oil wells as war losses mount – Zelensky

Despite official statements from Russia's Ministry of Energy about "stability," exchange prices continue to rise. AI-95 is already priced at nearly 72,000 rubles per tonne, while over-the-counter prices are about 10% higher. Market participants also acknowledge that fuel supply is limited and insufficient.

The intelligence service noted that Russian authorities are trying to downplay the scale of the problem with reassurances about "sufficient reserves" and "stable logistics," but in reality, major refineries are undergoing month-long repairs, preventing the buildup of reserves ahead of the summer season.

As a result, the risk of a significant gasoline shortage during the summer is increasing.

Russians themselves are already openly discussing switching to gas-powered vehicles as fuel becomes more expensive and less accessible. In the context of a prolonged war and sanctions, the "resource superpower" is increasingly resembling a country with chronic shortages of basic goods, the agency added.

Over the past year in Tatarstan, gasoline prices rose by nearly 16%: AI-92 increased by 16.8% and AI-95 by 15%, despite Kremlin claims of a "stable economy" and "energy independence."

Photo: gov