Court Sentences Border Guard To 15 Years For Passing Ukrainian Troop Locations To Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrinform reports.

The convict was a soldier from one of the military units in the Kharkiv region.

According to the investigation, in April 2025, the serviceman contacted a representative of Russian intelligence services via Telegram and began transmitting coordinates of Ukrainian military positions.

The suspect sent information about troop deployments in Kyiv, as well as in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, and Lviv regions, including coordinates and annotated Google Maps screenshots.

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Law enforcement officers detained the offender in July 2025.

The Chuhuiv City Court examined the evidence provided by prosecutors and found him guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason committed under martial law.