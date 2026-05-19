INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Amplitude, Inc. - AMPL

The investigation concerns whether Amplitude and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 6, 2026, Amplitude announced that it was lowering its fiscal year 2026 non-GAAP operating income guidance to a range of $2.5 million to $6.5 million, down from prior expectations of $7 million to $13 million. Analysts interpreted the revised outlook as signaling margin compression, with Bank of America downgrading the Company on concerns about rising execution risks and a weaker profitability outlook tied to its partnership strategy and growing AI-related costs.

On this news, Amplitude's stock price fell $1.61 per share, or 21.41%, to close at $5.91 per share on May 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980