IPL 2026: Frustrated Rishabh Pant Drops 'F-Word' On Live TV After LSG's 7-Wicket Loss To RR (WATCH)

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was visibly frustrated following his team's seven-wicket defeat in the IPL 2026 clash against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, May 19.

After posting a solid total of 220/5, thanks to Mitchell Marsh's 96-run knock, the LSG failed to defend it as RR chased down the 221-run target with five balls to spare in the final over. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blistering 93-run knock and his crucial 105-run stand for the second with Dhruv Jurel, who scored an unbeaten 53 off 38 balls, not only secured a victory but also kept the team's hopes of playoff qualification.

For LSG, Mohsin Singh (1/31) and Akash Singh (1/54) picked up a wicket each, while the rest of the bowling line-up leaked runs heavily on a flat Jaipur deck, failing to contain the relentless onslaught from the Royals' batters.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant on why LSG lost to RR despite scoring 220

Rishabh Pant's Slip of Tongue Goes Viral

Though the Lucknow Super Giants have already been out of the playoffs race, the defeat, which was the ninth this season, has left skipper Rishabh Pant completely frustrated, especially on a day when he also lost India's Test vice-captaincy and was dropped from the ODI squad.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Pant tried his best to shield his team from the mounting criticism. However, the emotional toll of the team's already derailed campaign, paired with bad news from the national selectors earlier in the day, culminated in an uncharacteristic slip of the tongue on live television.

“The kind of team we have, we know we can win this. Regardless of anything, we are confident enough as a team and as individuals. It hasn't gone our way, and everyone knows that. But that doesn't take away the fact that we are a f***ing good team," Pant said.

Here is the video of Rishabh Pant saying "We are a fucking good team" on live in the post match chat with Ian Bishop after the LSG defeat vs twitter/Xyv7xczFKE

- Krish (@Krish_Opinions) May 19, 2026

Rishabh Pant has already been under scrutiny for his captaincy and INR 27 crore price tag, which has further intensified attention on his performance this season. With the management and the team owners growing increasingly impatient with the franchise's bottom-of-the-table finish, changes appear inevitable ahead of the next cycle.

Under Pant's captaincy, LSG failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive IPL season. The Lucknow-based franchise will face a massive rebuilding phase to figure out where its multi-crore investment went wrong.

Fans React to Pant's Fiery Post-Match Outburst

Rishabh Pant's visibly frustrated outburst on live television divided social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts passionately debating his raw, unfiltered emotion after the LSG's ninth defeat of the season.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed concern over Pant's mental state, sympathising with his frustration after losing the Test vice-captaincy, ODI spot, and LSG match, while urging patience and support, with many noting this was a rare slip under immense pressure.

Rishabh in his Hardik's IPL era. Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) May 19, 2026

What happened to my boy He was never like this before lsg management staff owner everyone just ruined his mental state Hopefully time will change and he will show his potential to this world Abxd (@ABXD_DC) May 19, 2026

Not a good choice of word but I can only urge people to please spare him This guy isn't in the right mental condition, For the first time I have ever seen him use such words. Shubh Gupta (@ShubhGupta_SG16) May 19, 2026

Bro, please get away from this environment. You're mentally drained Neil ️ (@TwistedRoot_66) May 19, 2026

girl i feel bad for him somebody sit down and have a chat with this lad.. CRICKET KA KACHRA GG (@timepasshai) May 19, 2026

Bro im genuinely worried for bro's mental health ngl yurie ⋆. ̊ 77 (@yuubizz77) May 19, 2026

- lost Test vice captaincy.- lost his ODI spot.- lost another match. Of course he is not in the right mood right now. A CHILL SOUL (@achillsoul) May 19, 2026

feels like Rishabh Pant is completely broken right now, he's mentally shut off from everything around him, no reactions, just come, play and walk away, Maybe that's why he even ignored Shami's questions during the toss and now this statement

- Sumit Singh (@SumitSingh7781) May 19, 2026

Something wrong is happening with Rishabh Pant due to which he is saying anything.

- Kajal Bharti (@kajalbharti21) May 19, 2026

is that fine to say on live??? i mean i can understand blud is so frustrated, sorry for him

- Sohit rharma (@RohithK94250795) May 19, 2026

Lucknow Super Giants will look to conclude another disappointing IPL campaign when they take on Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23.

In IPL 2026, Rishabh Pant has had a moderate season, amassing 286 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 28.60 and a strike rate of 140.19 in 13 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Pant's record, youngest to 500 runs