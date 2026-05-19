Ukrainian Offensive Actions Surpass Russian Attacks For First Time, Syrskyi Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in an interview with Militarnyi.

“For example, yesterday was notable because the number of our offensive actions exceeded the number of offensive actions by the enemy for the first time,” he said.

According to Syrskyi, Ukrainian counteroffensive and offensive operations on the front outnumbered those carried out by Russian forces.

“We cannot relax, because the enemy is strong. In the Pokrovsk sector, they have concentrated nearly 99,000 personnel, and this is the largest grouping they have in any sector of the front,” the Commander-in-Chief stressed.

He emphasized that this is an enormous number, but Ukraine's Defense Forces are doing everything possible to reduce it.

CinC: Russian combat losses far exceed Ukraine's

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the day there have been 63 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian occupation troops. The enemy is exerting the greatest pressure in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine