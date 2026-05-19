War Update: 189 Clashes On Frontline, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest Area

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its operational update as of 22:00 on May 19, 2026, published on Facebook.

“A total of 189 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, carried out 62 airstrikes, and dropped 170 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 5,662 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,241 attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops,” the statement said.

According to the General Staff, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two combat clashes occurred throughout the day. The enemy carried out 81 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched six assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Izbytske, Hraniv, Lyman, Radkivka, Vilcha, and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Kucherivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops thwarted eight attempts by Russian forces to advance near Drobysheve, Ozerne, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three Russian attempts to advance near Riznykivka and Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk and Orikhiv sectors, the enemy did not conduct active operations throughout the day.

Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully repelled 11 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Dovha Balka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy launched 40 attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Serhiivka, and Hruzke. Two clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 63 Russian troops were killed and 12 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed six pieces of specialized enemy equipment and two drone command posts, while also damaging three vehicles, two artillery pieces, and two drone command posts. In total, 197 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Ukraine pursuing active defense: AFU Chief names hottest frontline sectors

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops twice attempted to improve their positions by attacking near Oleksandrohrad and Berezove.

In the Huliaipole sector, 16 enemy attacks were recorded near Rivnopillia, Radisne, Rybne, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled two assault operations toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors of the front.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced up to three kilometers into Russian defensive lines near Pokrovsk.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine