Bare Skin And Beauty Introduces O Cosmedics Retinal V8 Fusion To Perth Skincare Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HILLARYS, WA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bare Skin and Beauty has expanded its professional skincare offerings with the introduction of O Cosmedics Retinal V8 Fusion, responding to growing client demand for advanced vitamin A formulations that support skin barrier health while delivering clinical-level results.

"The skincare industry has witnessed a remarkable shift toward retinaldehyde technology over the past eighteen months," said Jessica Rooney, Director of Dermal Therapies at Bare Skin and Beauty. "Clients are increasingly educated about ingredient science and specifically seek formulations that deliver transformative results while respecting their skin's natural protective barrier. This product addresses that precise need."







The Perth Skin Clinic, which operates locations in Hillarys and Ellenbrook, has added the next-generation O Cosmedics retinaldehyde product to its comprehensive range of professional skincare solutions. The formulation represents a significant advancement in vitamin A technology, utilizing stabilized retinaldehyde to improve skin tone, texture, and overall skin quality without compromising barrier function.

The introduction comes as professional skincare clinics across Australia report increased interest in advanced vitamin A treatments that offer enhanced stability and reduced irritation compared to traditional retinol formulations. Retinaldehyde, the active ingredient in the new offering, converts directly to retinoic acid in the skin, requiring only one conversion step compared to retinol's two-step process.

Bare Skin and Beauty's decision to incorporate this formulation into its treatment protocols reflects broader industry trends toward barrier-conscious skincare approaches. The clinic specializes in non-invasive, advanced facial treatments designed to work with the skin's natural processes rather than against them.

The O Cosmedics Perth range, now featuring the Retinal V8 Fusion, aligns with the clinic's philosophy of combining clinical efficacy with skin health preservation. The Australian-owned brand formulates its products without parabens, artificial fragrances, or unnecessary emulsifiers, making them suitable for clients seeking professional-grade results without compromising skin integrity.

"We've observed a notable evolution in client expectations," added Rooney. "They want products that address multiple skin concerns simultaneously while maintaining long-term skin health. The stabilized retinaldehyde technology meets these requirements by supporting skin renewal and clarity through a gentler yet effective pathway."

The product's availability at Bare Skin and Beauty locations provides clients with access to professional guidance on incorporating advanced vitamin A formulations into their skincare routines. The clinic's trained therapists offer personalized consultations to determine optimal usage protocols based on individual skin conditions and goals.





Bare Skin and Beauty operates as a specialized skin and beauty clinic serving the Perth metropolitan area. The clinic offers comprehensive skincare services including hydrodermabrasion, LED light therapy, skin needling, and various peel treatments. Its retail division stocks professional skincare lines from Medik8, Dermaviduals, O Cosmedics, Mesoestetic, and other clinical brands. The company maintains a focus on non-invasive treatments and barrier-supportive skincare approaches, serving clients seeking professional solutions for concerns ranging from acne and pigmentation to premature aging and sensitive skin conditions.

###

For more information about Bare Skin and Beauty, contact the company here:

Bare Skin and Beauty

Leon Brook

6143308557

...

Shop 83, Whitfords Shopping Centre

470 Whitfords Avenue

Hillarys WA 6025

Australia

CONTACT: Leon Brook