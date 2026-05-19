Abducted Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur's Body Found NRI Suspect Sought

Punjabi singer Inder Kaur, also known as Yashinder Kaur, was found dead on Tuesday, six days after she was allegedly abducted at gunpoint. Inder Kaur's body was recovered from the Neelon Canal. Her family has formally identified the body, which is currently being kept at the Civil Hospital in Samrala.

Police Identify NRI Suspect, Launch Murder Probe

A car had been recovered in which Kaur had allegedly travelled in, according to Ludhiana police. The officials have identified an NRI, Sukhvinder Singh as a suspect, and is currently searching for him.

"During the investigation, we recovered a car in which the girl had travelled. It was found near the canal. Today, the body of the girl was found. Further action is being undertaken. Sukhvinder Singh is yet to be arrested. Teams are working on it. Singh hails from Moga but is an NRI. As per the investigation so far, the girl and Singh perhaps knew each other," said ACP Ludhiana, Inderjeet Singh Boparai

Acting on a complaint filed by Inderjit Kaur's brother, Jotinder Singh, the police had registered an FIR for kidnapping on May 15 against Sukhwinder Singh (alias Sukha), a resident of Moga, and his accomplice, Karamjit Singh. This case has now been converted into a murder case.

ACP Inderjit Singh Boparai stated that the police received information regarding the discovery of a body in the Neelon Canal. Subsequently, the police reached the scene and summoned the family to identify the body, leading to its formal identification.

The police have arrested two of the accused, while a search remains underway for the others involved, including the prime accused. The police are currently investigating the matter. (ANI)

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