QCB Issues Government Ijara Sukuk Worth QR 4 Billion
Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued on Tuesday Government Ijara Sukuk on behalf of the Ministry of Finance with a value amounting to QR 4 billion.
QCB said in a post on X (previously known as Twitter), that the maturity periods of the Sukuk varied as per the following details: QAR 2 billion (an addition to an existing issuance) with a maturity date of Sept. 3, 2028, and a yield of 4.450 percent, and QR 2 billion (an addition to an existing issuance) with a maturity date of Aug. 24, 2030, and a yield of 4.475 percent.
The bank clarified that total bids for the Sukuk reached approximately QR 11.4 billion.
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