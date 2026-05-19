QCB Issues Government Ijara Sukuk Worth QR 4 Billion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued on Tuesday Government Ijara Sukuk on behalf of the Ministry of Finance with a value amounting to QR 4 billion.

QCB said in a post on X (previously known as Twitter), that the maturity periods of the Sukuk varied as per the following details: QAR 2 billion (an addition to an existing issuance) with a maturity date of Sept. 3, 2028, and a yield of 4.450 percent, and QR 2 billion (an addition to an existing issuance) with a maturity date of Aug. 24, 2030, and a yield of 4.475 percent.

The bank clarified that total bids for the Sukuk reached approximately QR 11.4 billion.

