420 With CNW - US House Passes Amendment Allowing VA Doctors To Recommend Medical Marijuana

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The U.S. House has approved a measure that could expand healthcare options for military veterans by allowing physicians within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to recommend medical cannabis in states where it is permitted.

The amendment, introduced by Representatives Brian Mast, Dina Titus, and Dave Joyce, cleared the House through a voice vote on Thursday. If it becomes law, the proposal would stop the VA from applying an existing policy that prevents agency doctors from helping veterans enroll in state-approved medical marijuana programs.

At present, VA healthcare providers may talk with patients about cannabis use, but they are barred from completing paperwork or formally recommending participation in state medical marijuana systems. That limitation has often forced veterans to seek private physicians, sometimes at considerable expense, in order to access treatment that may already be legal where they live.

Speaking on the House floor before the vote, Mast, a combat veteran who lost both legs while serving in Afghanistan, argued that veterans deserve open discussions with trusted medical professionals about every available treatment option.

He emphasized that veterans should be able to consult VA doctors regarding whether medical cannabis may help their condition or potentially interfere with medications already prescribed. According to Mast, the role of deciding whether cannabis is appropriate belongs to physicians, but those conversations should not be restricted.

Reflecting on his own recovery after combat injuries, Mast recalled awakening in a military hospital surrounded by multiple prescriptions, including antidepressants, sedatives, anti-inflammatory medication, and opioid painkillers. While he was able to stop using many of those medications quickly, he acknowledged that many former service members struggle to do the same.

He noted concerns about long-term dependency and lasting side effects linked to narcotic pain treatments, arguing that veterans should have access to broader medical discussions within the VA system.

Titus also defended the proposal, pointing to research and patient experiences suggesting cannabis may assist with conditions often affecting veterans, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and opioid dependence. She said veterans should not be forced outside the federal healthcare network to explore treatment possibilities and instead deserve honest conversations with their doctors about all available options.

Joyce framed the amendment as a practical healthcare issue, saying veterans deserve access to treatments that might improve daily life. He questioned whether former service members would be better served receiving advice from licensed physicians rather than retail cannabis employees.

Joyce added that many veterans return home carrying psychological and physical injuries that traditional therapies have not always successfully addressed, leaving some searching for alternatives to manage symptoms and reduce reliance on addictive medications.

The amendment specifically bars federal funding from being used to enforce sections of the VA directive that prohibit medical staff from recommending marijuana, referring veterans to state cannabis programs, or helping complete enrollment documents.

Although Congress has approved similar measures in prior years, none have ultimately become law. This latest effort arrives shortly after the federal government moved to reclassify medical marijuana under national drug policy, a development supporters believe could improve the chances of reform for veterans moving forward.

The progress of this legislation will be followed by entities like Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) within the marijuana industry as it could mark a major shift in federal drug policy, especially with regard to military veterans.

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