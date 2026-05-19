Finnish Divers Recover Gopros From Maldives Cave System Where Italians Were Found

MENAFN - IANS) Male, May 19 (IANS) Finnish divers recovered GoPro cameras and underwater equipment, which have been handed over to investigators.

The material could help reconstruct the sequence of events.

The three Finnish divers involved in the recovery of the bodies of the four Italians handed over to the police the GoPro cameras and various underwater equipment recovered from the cave system where the Italians were found, ADN Kronos news agency reported.

According to the Maldives Security Desk account on X, the material is now being examined by Maldivian investigators, who are reconstructing the sequence of events surrounding the incident.

Investigators believe the devices could provide key information to clarify the final moments, including the route taken by the Italian divers, the depth reached, visibility conditions, and any technical difficulties encountered inside the caves.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maldivian authorities announced the discovery of the bodies of four Italian tourists who went missing last week while diving, bringing the total number of Italian victims to five.

The bodies were located in the deepest part of an underwater cave, after a fifth body, that of diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti, had already been recovered at the cave's entrance.

Among the identified victims are Monica Montefalcone, an associate professor of ecology at the University of Genoa; her daughter, Giorgia Sommacal; marine biologist Federico Gualtieri; and researcher Muriel Oddenino.

The recovery operations involved professional divers from the Maldives and Finland, with the aid of equipment provided by the United Kingdom and Australia, highlighting the mission's complexity and danger, Liputan6 reported.

A member of the rescue team, 43-year-old Sergeant Satf Mohamed Mahudhee, lost his life during the operation, while the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered psychological support to the 20 Italians who remained on board the“Duke of York” vessel.

The Rome prosecutor's office is pursuing manslaughter charges in the case opened in connection with the deaths of five Italians who lost their lives in the Vaavu Atoll, Maldives, during a scuba diving expedition.

Once the bodies are recovered and returned to Italy, Rome prosecutors will order autopsies and appoint a delegate to conduct all necessary investigations to determine the cause of the deaths, which occurred during the exploration of several caves 60 metres deep.

The delegation will also include interviewing Italian nationals who were aboard the“Duke of York” safari boat.