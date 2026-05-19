Hunt's Kitchen & Design Wins 2026 Best Of Houzz Service Award, Marking Seventh Industry Honor
May 19, 2026 11:20 AM EDT | Source: GetFeatured
Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Hunt's Kitchen & Design, a premier kitchen cabinet store and design firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has been awarded the 2026 "Best of Houzz" award for Customer Service by Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. This marks the seventh time the firm has received this prestigious industry recognition, underscoring a consistent track record of client satisfaction and design excellence.
The Best of Houzz Service award is determined by several factors, including a professional's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted throughout the previous year. Hunt's Kitchen & Design currently maintains a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the platform, backed by numerous client testimonials praising the firm's transparent communication, creative problem-solving, and seamless remodeling support execution.
Hunt's Kitchen & Design Wins 2026 Best of Houzz Service Award, Marking Seventh Industry Honor
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"When clients engage a design team, they are looking for professionals who can simplify a complicated and often tedious process," said Jeff Hunt, co-founder of Hunt's Kitchen & Design. "This seventh Best of Houzz award validates our core philosophy: listening closely to what clients want and translating their vision into a functional, beautiful space without the pressure of unnecessary upgrades."
Hunt's Kitchen & Design specializes in comprehensive kitchen transformations, offering a curated selection of high-quality materials and finishes. A significant component of their award-winning service involves guiding homeowners through the selection of premium kitchen cabinetry, ensuring that both aesthetic preferences and functional requirements are met. The firm's approach integrates advanced virtual design technology, allowing clients to visualize their new spaces before construction begins.
Hunt's Kitchen & Design has been awarded the 2026 "Best of Houzz" award for Customer Service by Houzz
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The Scottsdale-based firm, led by brothers Jeff and Josh Hunt, has built a reputation for meticulous attention to detail, from initial measurements to the final installation of custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and integrated appliances. Their showroom serves as a collaborative hub where homeowners can explore materials and consult with experienced designers to pinpoint their unique style.
For more information about Hunt's Kitchen & Design and to view their portfolio of award-winning projects, visit their home page.
About Hunt's Kitchen & Design
Hunt's Kitchen & Design is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based kitchen cabinet showroom and design firm specializing in custom kitchen remodeling projects. Founded by brothers Jeff and Josh Hunt, the company offers a curated cabinet store experience alongside comprehensive design services -- from 3D conceptualization and material selection to full project coordination with trusted remodeling contractors. Serving homeowners throughout the Scottsdale area and nationwide via virtual consultations, Hunt's Kitchen & Design helps clients select custom cabinets, kitchen cabinets, countertops, and finishes that bring their vision to life.
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Media Contact
Name
Hunt's Kitchen & Design
Contact name
Jeff Hunt
Contact phone
(480) 650-4402
Contact address
14651 N Northsight Blvd Suite 137
City
Scottsdale
State
Arizona
Zip
85260
Country
United States
Url
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Source: GetFeatured
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