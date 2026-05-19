Randeep Hooda Opens Up On Letting Go Of Control, Trusting His Co-Actors

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is receiving a lot of positive response to this work in the recently released 2nd season of 'Inspector Avinash', has spoken up on his sense of detachment as an actor. He also shared how letting go of control comes to him from a place of trust.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the 2nd season of his hit OTT show, and shared that trusting his peers and co-artistes is the very essence of his life.

Randeep told IANS,“Well, you have to, like even when you prepare for a character, no matter what you do in your room or in your hotel room or your home or whatever, you've got to go there and not have any preconceived notions. You don't have to see what the other actors are doing. You don't have to kind of know where the director is going to set up the shot or what it is going to be. You go there and you react to it and you not only trust the people. But you only trust other people, your co-conspirators, only when you can trust yourself. So you have to trust yourself. You have to let go of all the preparation and you have to just be in that moment and enjoy it”.

“And you should always have that hope that,'I should not betray the trust of the people who are with me. And that in itself takes you along a long way. One thing, I would like to say that as an artiste and as a director, I was very sure of everything. As an actor, I'm never very sure of anything. So that's what you leave it to something and it works out usually”, he added.