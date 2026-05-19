Du Unveils UAE's Cloud Platform Purpose-Built For Chinese Enterprises Expanding Into The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New sovereign cloud solution by du Tech offers Chinese SMEs and EV manufacturers seamless market entry with integrated local hosting, regulatory compliance, and secure connectivity

Dubai, UAE, May, 2026: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the launch of“National Hypercloud – Huawei Edition”, the UAE-based cloud platform designed specifically to support Chinese enterprises and SMEs seeking to establish and grow their presence in the UAE.

As Chinese businesses increasingly look to the UAE as a strategic gateway to Middle Eastern and global markets, du Tech's platform delivers the essential infrastructure these enterprises need to navigate their expansion with confidence. The new offering addresses a critical gap in the market by providing Chinese companies, particularly those in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle sector and ambitious SMEs, with a comprehensive, sovereign cloud solution tailored to their unique operational requirements.

Jasim Alawadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, said:“The UAE has established itself as a global hub for innovation, trade, and sustainable development. We are proud to introduce“National Hypercloud – Huawei Edition”, the UAE-based cloud platform built specifically to empower Chinese enterprises as they expand into our region. We have created a sovereign, scalable cloud environment that addresses the core priorities of Chinese enterprises: local data hosting that ensures compliance with UAE regulations, seamless connectivity, and secure data exchange. At du Tech, we believe in re-imagining tomorrow. This launch embodies that commitment, creating new possibilities, forging stronger international connections, and building the foundation for a more connected future.”

The platform combines local data hosting with full regulatory alignment with UAE compliance standards, ensuring that Chinese businesses can operate seamlessly within the Emirates' legal and commercial framework. Beyond hosting capabilities, the solution provides robust connectivity infrastructure and secure data exchange protocols, all accessible through a single integrated partner. This unified approach eliminates the complexity typically associated with international market entry, where companies often must coordinate multiple service providers to achieve comparable functionality.

For Chinese EV manufacturers, the platform offers strategic value as the UAE continues to position itself as a hub for sustainable mobility and clean technology investment. The sovereign cloud architecture ensures that sensitive proprietary data, including vehicle software, customer information, and manufacturing specifications, remains protected within UAE borders while maintaining the performance standards required for modern automotive operations.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.