Pakistan's Climate Chief Links Global Electrification Directly To Urban Housing Crisis

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The world is currently experiencing revolutions in nanotechnology, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and global connectivity, yet the driving force behind all of these remains the electrification revolution, Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said, Trend reports.

The minister made the remarks during the event titled "High-Level Energy and Urban Dialogue of D-8 Countries" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

"Energy stands at the very center of production, economic growth, mobility, and people's daily lives," he noted.

The Pakistani official pointed out that the D-8 countries possess immense advantages in terms of renewable energy.

"These nations hold rich natural resources such as solar, wind, and hydropower. If integrated correctly, this potential can create a sustainable energy supply. We lack the necessity to talk about sending a rover to Mars; rather, the focus centers on a farmer or a factory worker living a normal life. People must have a house with a roof, electricity, a school, a small clinic, and a safe living environment," Malik stated.

The minister also drew attention to the global housing crisis during his speech.

"Currently, approximately 3 billion people in the world lack safe housing conditions, and more than 300 million people face actual homelessness," he flagged.

--