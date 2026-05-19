Pakistan's Climate Chief Links Global Electrification Directly To Urban Housing Crisis
The minister made the remarks during the event titled "High-Level Energy and Urban Dialogue of D-8 Countries" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.
"Energy stands at the very center of production, economic growth, mobility, and people's daily lives," he noted.
The Pakistani official pointed out that the D-8 countries possess immense advantages in terms of renewable energy.
"These nations hold rich natural resources such as solar, wind, and hydropower. If integrated correctly, this potential can create a sustainable energy supply. We lack the necessity to talk about sending a rover to Mars; rather, the focus centers on a farmer or a factory worker living a normal life. People must have a house with a roof, electricity, a school, a small clinic, and a safe living environment," Malik stated.
The minister also drew attention to the global housing crisis during his speech.
"Currently, approximately 3 billion people in the world lack safe housing conditions, and more than 300 million people face actual homelessness," he flagged.--
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