Azerbaijan Names Number Of Liberated Villages With Ongoing Construction

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Construction work continues in more than 40 liberated villages of Azerbaijan, WUF13 National Coordinator, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Anar Guliyev, said during an event "Cities at the heart of connectivity: Urban reconstruction and regional cooperation" within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

He noted that the main issue is the introduction of new projects for the creation of small-scale, national economy-based and sustainable communities.

According to him, so far, urban planning experts and architects from 12 different countries around the world have participated in this process, contributing to the integration of planning, modern infrastructure, economic responsibility and inclusive development.

"Azerbaijan is working to create sustainable connections and future-oriented communities throughout Central and Eastern Europe. We highly value international dialogue, cooperation and exchange of experience.

"Each village project in the liberated territories includes education, health and administrative buildings, as well as full communication networks, including broadband internet. Currently, approximately 20,000 people live in the rural areas of the liberated territories. Construction work is ongoing in more than 40 villages, reflecting the scale and intensity of the reconstruction process. Hundreds of new houses are being built as part of ongoing settlement and infrastructure programs. More than 85,000 people currently live, work and study in 10 cities, 3 settlements and 30 villages in the Karabakh and Zangezur regions," he noted.

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