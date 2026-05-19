Azerbaijani Minister Highlights Cities As Major Drivers Of Energy Use And Emissions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today, cities account for about 70% of global energy consumption and a significant share of greenhouse gas emissions, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the“High-Level Dialogue on Energy and Urban Development in D-8 Countries” event, as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, he noted that this makes it necessary for D-8 countries to promote urban development based on renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, and climate-resilient solutions.

The minister noted that this makes it necessary for D-8 countries to promote urban development based on renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, and climate-resilient solutions.

“Against the backdrop of rapid urbanization, energy security challenges, and climate change, 'green' and 'smart' cities have become not only a development model but also a key driver of the global energy transition.

As D8 countries, we have rapidly growing cities and significant renewable energy potential. Realizing this potential requires strengthening the links between the energy transition and urban development, as well as increasing green investments and innovation,” he emphasized.

Shahbazov stated that Azerbaijan is promoting green energy as a strategic priority:“We are implementing large-scale projects in the field of renewable energy and cross-border energy corridors, creating green energy zones, improving energy efficiency, and modernizing power grids.”

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