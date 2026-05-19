MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) UBERDOC Health Technologies Announces Appointment of John Dvor to Board of Directors Board Appointment Enhances UberDoc's Strategic Positioning in the Rapidly Growing Direct-Pay Healthcare Market

May 19, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: UberDoc

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - UBERDOC Health Technologies (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Dvor to its Board of Directors as the company continues to scale its nationwide direct-pay specialty care marketplace and expand strategic partnerships in advanced medical services and technologies.

John Dvor brings deep experience and extensive relationships across medical innovation, healthcare technology, advanced therapeutics, cancer care, longevity medicine, and pharmacogenetics – particularly within the rapidly growing direct-pay healthcare sector. His background includes roles with C10 Labs, an AI venture studio and accelerator with deep ties to the MIT innovation ecosystem, executive leadership at SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII), a publicly traded medical technology company with an approximate US$1 billion market valuation, and healthcare venture leadership as co-founder of Tufts Health Ventures, including exposure to disruptive care delivery models such as Iora Health, later acquired by Amazon as part of One Medical. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the White House Military Office, he is also a graduate of Harvard University.

"I was an avid early supporter of Dr. Paula Muto and UberDoc," said John Dvor. "I'm honored to serve as Director as the company scales direct patient-to-physician appointments and adds innovative protocols and products to better serve members."

Founded by Dr. Paula Muto, a practicing surgeon, UberDoc is one of the nation's largest direct-pay specialty care networks, connecting patients directly with board-certified specialists for transparent, affordable appointments without referrals, prior authorizations, or insurance restrictions. The web-based platform enables patients to search, book, and pay for appointments directly, restoring access and simplicity to specialty care.

As the company expands nationally following its public listing, UberDoc is positioning itself as a leading marketplace for healthcare services delivered outside the traditional insurance model. In addition to specialty physician appointments, the platform is building strategic partnerships that offer direct-pay solutions in areas including advanced diagnostics, longevity protocols, pharmacogenetics, therapeutics, imaging, and surgical services.

"UberDoc is positioned at the leading edge of the direct-pay marketplace, connecting patients to doctors for specialty care and services outside of insurance," said Dr. Paula Muto, Founder and CEO of UberDoc. "The mission goes beyond accessing affordable care. It is about restoring the doctor-patient relationship in a modern, elegant way by eliminating the middleman."

"I have known John from the start of UberDoc and am thrilled to have him join our mission, bringing strategic partnerships as we scale our network and the services offered," added Dr. Muto.

UberDoc currently includes more than 5,000 board-certified specialists across all 50 states and continues to expand its physician network, employer relationships, and direct-to-consumer healthcare offerings.

About UberDoc

UberDoc (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) is a physician-founded healthcare marketplace focused on price transparency, access, and restoring the doctor-patient relationship. The platform connects patients directly with board-certified specialists for in-person and telemedicine appointments at transparent cash prices without referrals, prior authorizations, or insurance barriers. UberDoc's nationwide network spans more than 55 specialties, providing a modern direct-pay solution for consumers, employers, and healthcare partners seeking affordable, accessible specialty care. UberDoc is not owned by, affiliated with, or sponsored by Uber Technologies, Inc. The Company is registered in Vancouver, B.C., with U.S. operations in Boston, Massachusetts.

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Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the Company's business plan, growth strategy, expansion of its physician network and direct-pay healthcare offerings, development of strategic partnerships, expansion into new healthcare service verticals, and the expected benefits associated with the appointment of Mr. Dvor to the Company's Board of Directors.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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Source: UberDoc