Nextera Buys Dominion For $67B To Power AI Data Centers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) US energy giant NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) announced Monday May 18 it will acquire Virginia-based Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $67 billion - the largest US utility acquisition in history and the largest energy-sector deal since Exxon's $80 billion acquisition of Mobil in 1998. The combined company will become the world's largest regulated electric utility by market capitalisation. The new NextEra will have a combined market cap of approximately $249 billion and an enterprise value of $420 billion - making it the third-largest US energy company behind oil majors ExxonMobil and Chevron. The merged group will serve approximately 10 million utility customer accounts across Florida (NextEra's Florida Power & Light franchise), Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina (Dominion's Mid-Atlantic franchise). NextEra shareholders will own 74.5 percent of the combined company; Dominion investors will own 25.5 percent. The all-stock structure values Dominion at a 23 percent premium over its $54.3 billion market capitalisation as of May 15 close. Dominion shares surged more than 9 percent on the announcement; NextEra shares fell more than 4 percent on dilution concerns. The combined entity will operate under the NextEra name and NEE ticker symbol on the NYSE. The strategic driver is artificial intelligence. Dominion powers Northern Virginia - the world's largest concentration of data centers, where AI training workloads have driven electricity demand to unprecedented levels. NextEra is the largest US renewable-energy developer. The combined construction backlog of 130 gigawatts exceeds existing power generation - a build-out scale necessary to meet US data center, electrification, and population-growth demand through 2030. Key Points Key Points - $67 billion all-stock deal: Largest US utility acquisition ever. Largest energy deal since Exxon-Mobil 1998. 23% premium over Dominion's pre-announcement market cap. - $249B market cap, $420B enterprise value: 3rd-largest US energy company after Exxon and Chevron. World's largest regulated electric utility. - AI data center driver: Dominion powers Northern Virginia, world's largest data center market. 130 GW combined construction backlog. - 10M customers, 4 states: Florida + Virginia + North Carolina + South Carolina. Requires federal + state regulatory approval. The Deal 01The Deal

Element Detail Deal Value ~$67 billion (all-stock) Premium 23% over Dominion's $54.3B May 15 cap Ownership Split NextEra 74.5% / Dominion 25.5% Combined Market Cap $249 billion Enterprise Value $420 billion (3rd-largest US energy) Customer Accounts ~10 million across 4 states Construction Backlog 130 GW combined Day 1 Stock Reaction D +9% / NEE -4%

Why It Matters 02Why It Matters

The NextEra-Dominion deal is the inflection point that signals utilities are now AI-infrastructure plays. US utilities and grid operators are expected to invest more than $1.1 trillion over the next five years in new generation and transmission projects - driven primarily by data center demand from hyperscalers (Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta) and the broader electrification of US industry. The scale required to compete is forcing the industry's biggest companies into combinations.

“Electricity demand is rising faster than it has in decades,” NextEra CEO John Ketchum said in the announcement.“We are bringing NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy together because scale matters more than ever.” Ketchum had previously told Fortune that NextEra's strategic goal was to become the industry leader in building data-center hubs nationwide. The combined company will lead globally in renewables and battery storage, lead the US in natural gas generation, and rank second in US nuclear power.

The political risk is real. Residential electricity rates rose 7.4 percent in February 2026 versus a year earlier; Virginia rates spiked 12.2 percent. Officials in at least six states - Arizona, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania - are taking new steps to block utility rate increases. The merger requires approval from federal regulators plus state regulators in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger had campaigned on reducing electricity prices, complicating regulatory approval.

For Brazilian utility investors, the deal provides a benchmark. As the Rio Times reported on CPFL Energia's Q1 2026 print, Brazilian distribution utilities are pursuing their own consolidation cycle - CPFL controlled by China's State Grid, Neoenergia by Spain's Iberdrola, Energisa expanding through acquisitions. The NextEra-Dominion deal signals that global utility consolidation will continue accelerating, with scale economies and capital availability becoming decisive competitive advantages.

As the Rio Times reported on Neoenergia's Q1 2026 print, Brazilian electric utilities are simultaneously navigating regulatory tariff resets, capex expansion, and growing data-center demand of their own - particularly in São Paulo state. The Brazilian data-center market is projected to triple by 2030, replicating the demand-driver dynamic that pushed NextEra and Dominion together. Expect Brazilian utility M&A discussions to intensify through 2026-2027.

The Bull Case What the longs see

AI data center demand unprecedented. Hyperscaler power need fuels years of growth.

130 GW construction backlog. Build-out scale unmatched in US utilities.

$249B combined market cap. Largest regulated utility in the world.

The Bear Case What the shorts see

Regulatory approval risk. 6 states blocking rate hikes; VA Gov campaigned on lower bills.

23% premium aggressive. NEE -4% Day 1; dilution concerns.

Consumer backlash. Rising electricity rates politically toxic.

Frequently Asked Questions FAQFrequently Asked Questions What is the NextEra-Dominion deal?

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) announced Monday May 18, 2026 it will acquire Virginia-based Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $67 billion - the largest US utility acquisition in history and the largest energy-sector deal since Exxon's $80 billion acquisition of Mobil in 1998. Dominion shareholders receive a 23% premium. NextEra shareholders will own 74.5% of the combined company; Dominion investors will own 25.5%. The merged entity operates under the NextEra name and NEE ticker.

Why is AI driving the deal?

Dominion powers Northern Virginia, the world's largest concentration of data centers. AI training workloads operated by hyperscalers (Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta) have driven electricity demand in the region to unprecedented levels. NextEra is the largest US renewable-energy developer. The combined construction backlog of 130 gigawatts exceeds the companies' existing power generation. US utilities and grid operators are expected to invest more than $1.1 trillion over the next five years on new generation and transmission to meet AI-driven and electrification-driven demand.

What does the deal mean for Brazilian utilities?

The NextEra-Dominion deal sets a global benchmark for utility consolidation driven by scale economies and AI data-center demand. Brazilian distribution utilities including CPFL (controlled by China's State Grid), Neoenergia (Iberdrola), and Energisa face similar demand growth dynamics - the Brazilian data-center market is projected to triple by 2030, particularly in São Paulo state. Expect Brazilian utility M&A discussions to intensify through 2026-2027, with capital availability and scale becoming decisive competitive advantages in the regulated utility sector.

Updated: 2026-05-18T16:00:00-03:00 by Rio Times Editorial Desk

NextEra Dominion $67B merger | NEE acquisition | John Ketchum | US utility AI data center | Brazilian utility implications | The Rio Times

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