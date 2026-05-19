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Deadly Attack at San Diego Mosque Sparks Outrage on Capitol Hill
(MENAFN) U.S. lawmakers rallied in solidarity Monday with victims' families following a deadly attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego, as authorities confirmed five fatalities — including the two suspected gunmen.
California Sen. Adam Schiff was among the first officials to respond, taking to X to condemn the violence. "My prayers are with the families of the three precious lives lost today," he said, describing himself as "heartbroken" by the attack.
"Today's shooting is a horrific attack on Southern California's Muslim community. Every American should be able to practice their faith without fear of violence. And we must never be silent in the face of hate," Schiff wrote, adding: "My heart is with all San Diego families during this terrible tragedy."
California Congresswoman Sara Jacobs directed her message to those most affected, posting on X: "To the Muslim community in San Diego and across the country: know that you're not alone. We have your back and we'll get through this together." She added, "I am heartbroken for the families who are mourning their loved ones."
Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries said he was "deeply disturbed by the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego," calling on the nation to confront extremist hatred. "My prayers are with the victims, their families, and the Clairemont community. We must crush Islamophobia and the hatred that is fueling it," he wrote on X.
California Sen. Alex Padilla also voiced concern via X, stating he is "praying for the victims, their families, and the entire San Diego community," and confirmed his office is actively tracking developments surrounding the attack.
California Sen. Adam Schiff was among the first officials to respond, taking to X to condemn the violence. "My prayers are with the families of the three precious lives lost today," he said, describing himself as "heartbroken" by the attack.
"Today's shooting is a horrific attack on Southern California's Muslim community. Every American should be able to practice their faith without fear of violence. And we must never be silent in the face of hate," Schiff wrote, adding: "My heart is with all San Diego families during this terrible tragedy."
California Congresswoman Sara Jacobs directed her message to those most affected, posting on X: "To the Muslim community in San Diego and across the country: know that you're not alone. We have your back and we'll get through this together." She added, "I am heartbroken for the families who are mourning their loved ones."
Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries said he was "deeply disturbed by the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego," calling on the nation to confront extremist hatred. "My prayers are with the victims, their families, and the Clairemont community. We must crush Islamophobia and the hatred that is fueling it," he wrote on X.
California Sen. Alex Padilla also voiced concern via X, stating he is "praying for the victims, their families, and the entire San Diego community," and confirmed his office is actively tracking developments surrounding the attack.
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