WUF13 Spotlights Punjab Province With Pavilion Opening In Baku (PHOTO)
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the opening ceremony.
The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.
On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.--
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