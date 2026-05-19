No Compromise On Safeguarding Rights Of Fishermen, Says Andhra CM Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 19 (IANS) Amid reports of alleged trespassing and illegal fishing by mechanised fishing boats of Tamil Nadu in the territorial waters of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday made it clear that Andhra Pradesh will not tolerate anyone from neighbouring states encroaching upon its coastal waters.

“This coastline belongs to us; the boats are ours, and the fishing rights are ours -- there will be no compromise on this matter,” he declared while addressing fishermen at Thummalapenta Village in SPSR Nellore district.

“We will not tolerate anyone from neighbouring states encroaching upon our coastal waters. We will safeguard the rights of our fishermen,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured farmers that the government will maintain strict surveillance along the coastline and take measures to prevent boats from neighbouring states from entering our waters.

Participating in the programme 'in the service of fishermen', the Chief Minister said, as the fishing is banned from April 15 to June 14, the government is providing financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to every fisherman's family.

“We have deposited a total of Rs 262 crore directly into the bank accounts of 1,30,796 fishermen families,” he said and assured that the coalition government remain committed to supporting them.

He noted that hundreds of thousands of fisherfolk derive their livelihood from fishing along the state's extensive coastline. However, between 2019 and 2024, fish production witnessed a drastic decline.

The Chief Minister stated that after agriculture and the construction sector, the fisheries sector is the primary source of livelihood for the largest number of people.

“Andhra Pradesh stands at the forefront of fish production in the country. We will continue to stand firmly by our fishermen,” he said.

He listed the steps taken to help fishermen, including a diesel subsidy of Rs 9 per litre for mechanised and motorised fishing boats. In 2026-27, the government provided diesel subsidies worth Rs 50 crore to fishing boats.

The government is also establishing nine fishing harbours and eight fish landing centres for Rs 3,256 crore. To ensure the safety of fishermen, it installed 4,550 transponders at sea and established a robust communication system.

He gave an assurance that 200 mechanised boats will be sanctioned for fishermen. In addition to providing a 60 per cent subsidy, the government will sanction the remaining amount as a loan.

Stating that the government is undertaking construction of the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour for Rs 288 crore to economically empower fishermen, he urged them not to believe the false propaganda being spread by certain individuals regarding this project.

“We will encourage fishermen to embrace new technologies alongside their traditional fishing practices. We will bring prosperity into the lives of fishermen through seaweed cultivation. We will enable fisherwomen and women belonging to DWCRA groups to earn additional income through seaweed farming,” Chandrababu Naidu said.