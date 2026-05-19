Celebrate What?: BJP Slams Congress Govt's 3-Year Anniversary Plan

As the Congress government gears up to celebrate three years in office in Karnataka, the BJP here has issued a scathing statement questioning the basis for the celebrations and accusing the government of misgovernance.

"Congress wants to celebrate completing 3 years of governance in Karnataka. But the people are asking one simple question: Celebrate What?" Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra wrote on X.

BJP Alleges Financial Mismanagement

He said there is "rising debt and an empty treasury," claiming that funds for roads, hospitals, schools, irrigation works, and civic infrastructure are pending.

The statement charged that the government is spending "energy on advertisements and political management" while "Karnataka's youth will be forced to pay the price for your financial mismanagement in the future."

Pointing to infrastructure, the statement cited "unpaid contractor bills, stalled infrastructure works, delayed projects", and accused the government of a record of "Zero Development."

Allegations of Corruption

Yediyurappa further alleged "scams, commissions and the diversion of public resources meant for people's welfare to satisfy your High Command," adding, "Celebrate turning Karnataka into an ATM for your High Command, only to protect your chair?"

'Collapse' of Law and Order

On law and order, Yediyurappa said the "collapse is not limited to finances or development."

It claimed, "riots, drug networks, rowdy activity, murders, assaults and growing criminal confidence have created fear among citizens."

It also alleged that prisons "are turning into party hubs," with criminals "drinking, dancing, using mobile phones and living like VIP guests inside jails."

"If criminals are celebrating inside prisons, what moral right does the Congress government have to celebrate outside?" the statement asked.

'Betrayal of People's Trust'

"This government has failed on finances, failed on development, failed on welfare delivery, failed on law and order and failed in protecting the dignity of Karnataka," it said.

"What Congress calls a celebration is actually a reminder of 3 years of misgovernance, corruption, appeasement, administrative collapse and betrayal of people's trust."

The statement ended with: "@INCKarnataka can print the banners based on their fake, self-praising report card. The people of Karnataka will print their real report card at the ballot box!"

The Karnataka Congress government was sworn in on May 20, 2023. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)