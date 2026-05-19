India Emerging As Long-Term Investment Partner, Not Merely A Consumer Market: Jitin Prasada

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada on Tuesday said India should not be viewed merely as a destination for selling products, but as a long-term investment partner where global companies can participate in the country's growth journey alongside Indian businesses.

Addressing industry body ASSOCHAM's India Business Reforms Summit 2026, the minister said India's economic transformation is now being driven not only by metropolitan cities but also by smaller towns and rural regions, creating a vast domestic market for businesses and investors.

“India is changing bottom up as well. It's not only about our metros. So that's where we are the biggest market,” Prasada said while highlighting the expanding economic activity across the country.

The minister said the government wants foreign investors to become active partners in India's manufacturing and business ecosystem rather than treating the country only as a consumer market.

“But I tell the investors, also the foreign investors, that don't treat India as just a market. We want to partner with you. We want them to invest in India,” he said.

Prasada said India offers a stable and transparent business environment backed by the rule of law, which has strengthened investor confidence among both domestic and international companies.

“This government, India, we have a rule of law. There is transparency. And there's an equal footing for everybody. There is no shortcuts anymore,” he said.

The minister also underlined the role of recent free trade agreements in expanding opportunities for Indian businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

According to him, the agreements have opened access to newer international markets and are expected to accelerate the growth of the MSME sector.

“These FTAs have opened up a market you can't imagine. And our MSMEs are going to be the growth engine,” he said.

Prasada further said the government's industrial strategy is focused on increasing value addition, strengthening logistics infrastructure and improving manufacturing competitiveness.

He added that initiatives such as the Gati Shakti portal, logistics policy and export promotion measures are helping India move rapidly towards becoming a stronger global manufacturing hub.

“We want to add to the value chain. It's not only about manufacturing. It's about tangible results. Our Gati Shakti portal, the logistics policy, the export promotion policy, all those things coupled are ensuring that India is moving at such a rapid pace,” the minister said.