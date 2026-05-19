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US Justice Department Establishes USD1.776 Billion Fund
(MENAFN) On Monday, the US Justice Department revealed the establishment of a new $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” as part of a settlement agreement that ends ongoing litigation initiated by President Donald Trump, his family members, and the Trump Organization. The case centered on the release of their tax records and accusations of broader government wrongdoing.
The department stated that the fund will create an official mechanism for individuals and organizations who argue they were targeted by politically driven “lawfare” or government “weaponization” to pursue compensation. This process may include formal apologies as well as possible financial reparations.
The agreement brings closure to a lawsuit that had been filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida by Trump, Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization against the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The case followed the unauthorized disclosure of confidential tax return information.
“The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.
He further added, “As part of this settlement, we are setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.”
Separately, the Justice Department noted that Trump, Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization had officially withdrawn their $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of the Treasury on Monday, submitting a voluntary dismissal notice with prejudice in a federal court in South Florida.
The department stated that the fund will create an official mechanism for individuals and organizations who argue they were targeted by politically driven “lawfare” or government “weaponization” to pursue compensation. This process may include formal apologies as well as possible financial reparations.
The agreement brings closure to a lawsuit that had been filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida by Trump, Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization against the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The case followed the unauthorized disclosure of confidential tax return information.
“The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.
He further added, “As part of this settlement, we are setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.”
Separately, the Justice Department noted that Trump, Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization had officially withdrawn their $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of the Treasury on Monday, submitting a voluntary dismissal notice with prejudice in a federal court in South Florida.
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