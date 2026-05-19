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Report Claims US Considers Military Option on Cuba as Pressure Campaign Falters
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly weighing more direct military options against Cuba after its broader economic pressure strategy failed to produce the desired political changes, according to a report cited by Politico.
Two unnamed sources told the outlet that frustration has grown within the Trump administration over what they describe as Havana’s resistance to US demands for economic and political reforms.
“The mood has definitely changed,” one source said, adding that earlier assumptions about internal weakness in the Cuban leadership and the effectiveness of sanctions, an energy blockade, and regional pressure had not materialized as expected.
The source further suggested that the situation has shifted as developments in other regional files, including Iran, have complicated Washington’s broader strategy, leading officials to reassess the effectiveness of non-military tools. In that context, military action is now reportedly being discussed as a more serious option than before.
The Cuban government, meanwhile, has blamed US sanctions and energy restrictions for worsening economic conditions. President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently said that easing the US “blockade” would be a faster way to address the crisis than humanitarian assistance packages offered by Washington.
Cuba is currently facing a severe fuel shortage, with officials warning that the country has exhausted diesel and fuel oil reserves, contributing to widespread blackouts and disruptions in essential services.
Two unnamed sources told the outlet that frustration has grown within the Trump administration over what they describe as Havana’s resistance to US demands for economic and political reforms.
“The mood has definitely changed,” one source said, adding that earlier assumptions about internal weakness in the Cuban leadership and the effectiveness of sanctions, an energy blockade, and regional pressure had not materialized as expected.
The source further suggested that the situation has shifted as developments in other regional files, including Iran, have complicated Washington’s broader strategy, leading officials to reassess the effectiveness of non-military tools. In that context, military action is now reportedly being discussed as a more serious option than before.
The Cuban government, meanwhile, has blamed US sanctions and energy restrictions for worsening economic conditions. President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently said that easing the US “blockade” would be a faster way to address the crisis than humanitarian assistance packages offered by Washington.
Cuba is currently facing a severe fuel shortage, with officials warning that the country has exhausted diesel and fuel oil reserves, contributing to widespread blackouts and disruptions in essential services.
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