Jordan, Partner Countries Condemn Israeli Attacks On Global Sumud Flotilla

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, 19 May (Petra) -- The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Jordan, Indonesia, Spain, Pakistan, Brazil, Bangladesh, Türkiye, Colombia, Libya, and the Maldives condemn in the strongest terms the renewed Israeli assaults against the Global Sumud Flotilla, a peaceful civilian humanitarian initiative aimed at drawing international attention to the catastrophic humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people.

The Ministers recall with grave concern the Israeli interventions against previous flotillas in international waters and condemn the continuation of hostile acts targeting civilian vessels and humanitarian activists. Such assaults, including attacks against the vessels and the arbitrary detention of activists, constitute blatant violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

The Ministers express serious concern regarding the safety and security of the civilian participants of the flotilla and call for the immediate release of all detained activists, as well as for full respect for their rights and dignity.

The Ministers further stress that repeated attacks against peaceful humanitarian initiatives reflect the continued disregard for international law and freedom of navigation. They call on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities, ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian missions, and take concrete steps to end impunity and ensure accountability for these violations.

//Petra//