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US Agrees to Temporary Waiver on Iran Oil Sanctions During Talks
(MENAFN) The United States has reportedly agreed, in its latest proposal, to temporarily suspend sanctions on Iran’s oil sector during the course of ongoing negotiations, according to reports citing Iranian news agency and a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.
The source said the updated US proposal marks a shift from earlier drafts by allowing a temporary easing of oil-related restrictions while diplomatic discussions continue.
However, Iran is said to still be insisting that any final agreement must include the complete removal of all sanctions. According to the source, Washington has instead suggested temporary waivers issued through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) until a broader understanding is reached.
Tasnim also reported that Tehran has submitted a revised 14-point proposal to the US via Pakistani mediation channels.
The source explained that Washington had previously responded to an earlier Iranian 14-point draft, after which Iran revised and resubmitted its proposal through the same intermediary channel.
The Pakistani mediator then passed the updated Iranian text to the US side, according to reports.
The revised Iranian proposal reportedly focuses on ending the war and includes what Tehran describes as US “confidence-building measures.”
The source said the updated US proposal marks a shift from earlier drafts by allowing a temporary easing of oil-related restrictions while diplomatic discussions continue.
However, Iran is said to still be insisting that any final agreement must include the complete removal of all sanctions. According to the source, Washington has instead suggested temporary waivers issued through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) until a broader understanding is reached.
Tasnim also reported that Tehran has submitted a revised 14-point proposal to the US via Pakistani mediation channels.
The source explained that Washington had previously responded to an earlier Iranian 14-point draft, after which Iran revised and resubmitted its proposal through the same intermediary channel.
The Pakistani mediator then passed the updated Iranian text to the US side, according to reports.
The revised Iranian proposal reportedly focuses on ending the war and includes what Tehran describes as US “confidence-building measures.”
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