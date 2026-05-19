Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Turkish Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, HE Hakan Fidan.

During the call they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed regional developments, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and efforts to de-escalate tensions to bolster regional security and stability.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the call,stressed the need for all parties to respond positively to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.