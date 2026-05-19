President Of Albania Meets Al Muraikhi

President of the Republic of Albania H E Bajram Begaj met yesterday with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and discussed several issues of mutual interest.

He also met in Tirana alos with HE Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania Olta Xhacka.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, along with ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.