'Qatar Foundation Schools Showcase' To Highlight Student-Led Solutions For Real-World Challenges

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first edition of the Qatar Foundation Schools Showcase will be held today, organised by Pre-University Education at Qatar Science & Technology Park, bringing together students from across its schools to present up to 50 innovative, student-led projects addressing real-world challenges through science, technology, sustainability, design, and the arts.

The showcase reflects Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE) commitment to delivering applied, inquiry-based learning, where students move beyond theory to develop practical, solutions-oriented ideas within a dynamic innovation ecosystem.

In addition to serving as a platform for innovation, the showcase is anchored in identity, reinforcing the importance of culture, language, and context in shaping how students engage with learning and innovation.

Aligned with Qatar's vision for a knowledge-based economy, the showcase also reflects a growing emphasis on creative approaches to learning and school-level problem-solving, while fostering a culture of innovation among students in Grades 6–12, with a strong emphasis on the Arabic language.

Commenting on the significance of the showcase Vice President, Strategic Educational Initiatives, PUE, QF, Sheikha Noof Al Thani said,“The QF Schools Showcase reflects the future of innovation in Qatar, one that is not only driven by science and technology, but is also deeply rooted in culture, identity, and purpose.

“What we see is a generation of young people thinking beyond boundaries and shaping ideas that respond to real-world challenges while remaining grounded in who they are.

“This is central to our vision. Through platforms like the showcase, and our ongoing work within the Rasekh framework, we are creating meaningful opportunities for student innovation, enabling young people to develop their ideas and contribute to society, both locally and globally.”

During the showcase, students will engage directly with industry experts, researchers, and QF alumni, gaining mentorship and feedback while presenting their projects within a real-world context.

Executive Director of Student Affairs and Community Engagement, PUE, QF, Sara H. Al-Hajri said:“The QF Schools Showcase is a powerful representation of learning beyond the classroom. Research shows that when students are exposed to experiential, project-based learning and real-world environments, they develop stronger critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills, as well as greater confidence in their ability to contribute to society.

“This kind of experience is essential in shaping well-rounded individuals, students who are curious, capable, and prepared to navigate complex challenges, and who increasingly see themselves as active contributors within a wider innovation ecosystem.”

Participating schools include Qatar Academy Doha, Qatar Academy Al Khor, Qatar Academy Sidra, Qatar Academy Al Wakra, and Qatar Academy for Science and Technology. Students will be supported by subject matter experts from across QF and Qatar's wider innovation ecosystem, including specialists from Qatar Science & Technology Park, QF partner universities, Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and Qatar National Library's Murshidi Programme.

QF alumni will also actively engage with students as mentors through a dedicated“Walk the Talk” zone, which will enable students to participate in one-to-one meetings with experts in their project fields.