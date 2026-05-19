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The Red Sea Unlocked: Turtle Bay Resort delivers a pristine beachside Eid from SAR 1,040
(MENAFN- PRCO) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 11th May 2026: This Eid Al Adha, Turtle Bay Resort invites families and travellers across the Kingdom to mark the holiday with a relaxed coastal escape at The Red Sea, just a short journey from home. Guests booking a minimum of two nights will enjoy 20% savings on room rates, making the holiday easy to plan and even easier to enjoy.
Nestled between Umluj and Al Wajh, Turtle Bay Resort sits within The Red Sea destination, just 25 minutes from Red Sea International Airport with direct flight connections from Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and beyond. For those who prefer the open road, the resort is equally accessible by car from Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu and communities across the Kingdom, with the drive itself a natural part of the journey.
Once at The Red Sea, guests are within easy reach of some of the destination's most distinctive draws. A short drive away sits Adrena, The Red Sea's adventure and watersports district and Shura Island, home to the 18-hole Shura Links championship golf course. Desert Rock Resort, a leisurely 30-minute drive away, offers further reasons to extend the stay and explore the wider destination with world-class dining and adventure activities.
A home by the sea
Turtle Bay Resort offers 144 bright, contemporary rooms designed with a soft, coastal palette and clean, understated interiors. Each room measures a generous 34 square metres with most featuring a private balcony or terrace that opens onto the surrounding landscape. Deluxe Rooms provide a comfortable retreat for couples, families and small groups. Deluxe Rooms with Garden open out onto lush, palm-lined grounds, ideal for guests seeking a quieter, greener setting, while Deluxe Rooms with Sea View frame uninterrupted stretches of coastline, filling the space with natural light throughout the day. Connecting rooms are available for families travelling together, and accessible rooms are also available for guests who need them.
Celebrating Eid at the water’s edge
Throughout Eid Al Adha, from 21st to 30th May, Turtle Bay hosts a full programme of curated experiences. Mornings begin with sunrise swims, open water sessions and Qi Gong on the beach, while afternoons bring cooking demonstrations, beach football, mocktail-making and a Red Sea Treasure Hunt. Evenings gather guests together for Poetry Nights and sunset sessions at a traditional Saudi Majlis by the sea. Everyone, including the resort’s littlest guests, will feel spoilt for choice when it comes to activities, sports and dining experiences.
A highlight of the evening programme is the launch of Sunset Fire Sessions at the Lazy Fish pop-up by Turtle Bay, a poolside open-fire dining concept that runs from sunset until late. Curated by Chef Elias, the menu focuses on freshly caught Red Sea seafood and is accompanied by live acoustic music. Priced at SAR 230 per person, the experience is designed for easy, unhurried evenings by the pool.
For those seeking a completely secluded retreat this Eid, Laha Beach Ladies Club is a beautifully curated, independent haven situated right in the heart of Turtle Bay Village. Tucked away on an isolated stretch of shoreline to guarantee absolute privacy, this ladies-only sanctuary allows guests to unwind in a relaxed, sun-kissed setting with complete peace of mind. Supported by a dedicated all-female team to ensure effortless service and discretion, it serves as a wonderful nearby amenity for socialising or quiet lounging by the sea. Operating daily from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, visitors can learn more and reserve their spot online.
Experiences for every pace
Everything at Turtle Bay is shaped by its coastline. Guests can snorkel, paddleboard, kayak, and windsurf across the bay, while keen divers can explore some of the Red Sea's most celebrated underwater sites, accessible by boat in around 30 minutes. On land, the resort offers two padel courts, a tennis court, a basketball court, a golf putting area and open green spaces for more leisurely afternoons.
Two swimming pools, the main Turtle Bay Pool and the Beach Club Pool, sit alongside a dedicated children's pool and direct beach access, offering plenty of room for the whole family to spread out. A well-equipped gym and a yoga space round out the wellness offering for guests looking to stay active throughout their stay.
Younger guests are well looked after at the Little Turtle Hub Kids Corner, a supervised space for children aged five to twelve, where a programme of indoor and outdoor activities keeps the youngest members of the family happily occupied while parents take time to relax by the pool or at the Beach Club.
Dining at Turtle Bay Resort
Turtle Bay's dining scene is relaxed and varied, built around easy, family-friendly flavours. Luki Luma, the all-day dining restaurant, serves a generous breakfast buffet alongside themed buffet nights and an à la carte menu spanning Middle Eastern, Indian and Saudi cuisines. The Lobby Lounge Café provides a comfortable social setting with warm interiors for coffee and afternoon treats, while H2GO offers a lighter, on-the-go option with freshly prepared sandwiches, salads and a selection of hot and cold drinks throughout the day.
The Beach Club Restaurant serves international favourites alongside Italian specialities, including stone-baked pizzas, freshly made pasta and locally sourced seafood, all enjoyed in a casual setting overlooking the pool. As the day winds down, the Juice Bar comes into its own, offering handcrafted drinks, fresh juices and light bites with sweeping views of the pool, the beach and the Red Sea at sunset. A selection of board games is on hand for families looking to settle in for a slower evening.
Nestled between Umluj and Al Wajh, Turtle Bay Resort sits within The Red Sea destination, just 25 minutes from Red Sea International Airport with direct flight connections from Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and beyond. For those who prefer the open road, the resort is equally accessible by car from Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu and communities across the Kingdom, with the drive itself a natural part of the journey.
Once at The Red Sea, guests are within easy reach of some of the destination's most distinctive draws. A short drive away sits Adrena, The Red Sea's adventure and watersports district and Shura Island, home to the 18-hole Shura Links championship golf course. Desert Rock Resort, a leisurely 30-minute drive away, offers further reasons to extend the stay and explore the wider destination with world-class dining and adventure activities.
A home by the sea
Turtle Bay Resort offers 144 bright, contemporary rooms designed with a soft, coastal palette and clean, understated interiors. Each room measures a generous 34 square metres with most featuring a private balcony or terrace that opens onto the surrounding landscape. Deluxe Rooms provide a comfortable retreat for couples, families and small groups. Deluxe Rooms with Garden open out onto lush, palm-lined grounds, ideal for guests seeking a quieter, greener setting, while Deluxe Rooms with Sea View frame uninterrupted stretches of coastline, filling the space with natural light throughout the day. Connecting rooms are available for families travelling together, and accessible rooms are also available for guests who need them.
Celebrating Eid at the water’s edge
Throughout Eid Al Adha, from 21st to 30th May, Turtle Bay hosts a full programme of curated experiences. Mornings begin with sunrise swims, open water sessions and Qi Gong on the beach, while afternoons bring cooking demonstrations, beach football, mocktail-making and a Red Sea Treasure Hunt. Evenings gather guests together for Poetry Nights and sunset sessions at a traditional Saudi Majlis by the sea. Everyone, including the resort’s littlest guests, will feel spoilt for choice when it comes to activities, sports and dining experiences.
A highlight of the evening programme is the launch of Sunset Fire Sessions at the Lazy Fish pop-up by Turtle Bay, a poolside open-fire dining concept that runs from sunset until late. Curated by Chef Elias, the menu focuses on freshly caught Red Sea seafood and is accompanied by live acoustic music. Priced at SAR 230 per person, the experience is designed for easy, unhurried evenings by the pool.
For those seeking a completely secluded retreat this Eid, Laha Beach Ladies Club is a beautifully curated, independent haven situated right in the heart of Turtle Bay Village. Tucked away on an isolated stretch of shoreline to guarantee absolute privacy, this ladies-only sanctuary allows guests to unwind in a relaxed, sun-kissed setting with complete peace of mind. Supported by a dedicated all-female team to ensure effortless service and discretion, it serves as a wonderful nearby amenity for socialising or quiet lounging by the sea. Operating daily from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, visitors can learn more and reserve their spot online.
Experiences for every pace
Everything at Turtle Bay is shaped by its coastline. Guests can snorkel, paddleboard, kayak, and windsurf across the bay, while keen divers can explore some of the Red Sea's most celebrated underwater sites, accessible by boat in around 30 minutes. On land, the resort offers two padel courts, a tennis court, a basketball court, a golf putting area and open green spaces for more leisurely afternoons.
Two swimming pools, the main Turtle Bay Pool and the Beach Club Pool, sit alongside a dedicated children's pool and direct beach access, offering plenty of room for the whole family to spread out. A well-equipped gym and a yoga space round out the wellness offering for guests looking to stay active throughout their stay.
Younger guests are well looked after at the Little Turtle Hub Kids Corner, a supervised space for children aged five to twelve, where a programme of indoor and outdoor activities keeps the youngest members of the family happily occupied while parents take time to relax by the pool or at the Beach Club.
Dining at Turtle Bay Resort
Turtle Bay's dining scene is relaxed and varied, built around easy, family-friendly flavours. Luki Luma, the all-day dining restaurant, serves a generous breakfast buffet alongside themed buffet nights and an à la carte menu spanning Middle Eastern, Indian and Saudi cuisines. The Lobby Lounge Café provides a comfortable social setting with warm interiors for coffee and afternoon treats, while H2GO offers a lighter, on-the-go option with freshly prepared sandwiches, salads and a selection of hot and cold drinks throughout the day.
The Beach Club Restaurant serves international favourites alongside Italian specialities, including stone-baked pizzas, freshly made pasta and locally sourced seafood, all enjoyed in a casual setting overlooking the pool. As the day winds down, the Juice Bar comes into its own, offering handcrafted drinks, fresh juices and light bites with sweeping views of the pool, the beach and the Red Sea at sunset. A selection of board games is on hand for families looking to settle in for a slower evening.
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