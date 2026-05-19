LYNX Bermuda 1.5 Up 30.20% Through April As Trend Models Reclaim 2026'S Top Spot
LYNX Bermuda 1.5 leads the field at 30.20 percent through April, with sister vehicle LYNX (Bermuda) up 20.03 percent. The Swedish firm is one of the largest CTAs in Europe and runs trend models with shorter average holding periods than most peers its size. That structure has worked well in a year where commodity and rates moves have rewarded reactive rather than slow trend systems. Roy G. Niederhoffer Diversified comes in third at 27.56 percent. The New York firm, founded in 1993, runs a short-horizon contrarian quantitative book grounded in behavioral finance. Niederhoffer has historically performed when volatility expands, and 2026 has provided that volatile atmosphere.Equitile M3 sits at number two on 28.93 percent. The London-based macro fund managed by George Cooper, a former Goldman and BlueCrest portfolio manager, returned 108.79 percent in 2025 and is the only fund to hold a top-three slot in both years. Cooper has publicly described the current macro environment as a debasement trade, with
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