UAE Eid Al Adha 2026 Holidays Explained: Who Gets 4, 9 Or 10 Days Off?

The UAE has announced Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday dates for private sector employees, government staff and schools, with the length of the break varying depending on work schedules.

For some residents, the holiday will stretch into a 10-day break. Others will get anywhere between four and nine days off.

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Here is a simple breakdown:

Private sector employees in the UAE will get a four-day paid holiday for Eid Al Adha 2026. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the holiday will run from Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, May 29.

For employees who normally have Saturday and Sunday off, this means the break would include the weekend that follows the break.

Break period, including Saturday-Sunday weekends: 6 days - Tuesday, May 26, to Sunday, May 31

Federal government employees will get a longer official Eid holiday, from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29.

Although this is just one day more than the private sector holiday, when combined with the weekends before and after the break (May 23-24 and May 30-31) it could result in a nine-day holiday for employees who follow a Saturday-Sunday weekend.

Break period, including Saturday-Sunday weekends: 9 days - Saturday, May 23, to Sunday, May 31

Sharjah government employees will also have Eid holidays from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29.

However, Sharjah government departments follow a four-day workweek, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the weekend. This means Sharjah government employees get a 10-day break.

Break period, including the Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend: 10 days - Friday, May 22, to Sunday, May 31

Government employees in other emirates are expected to follow similar public sector holiday dates: Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29.

For those on a Saturday-Sunday weekend, this means a possible nine-day break.

Break period, including Saturday-Sunday weekends: 9 days - Saturday, May 23, to Sunday, May 31

Students, teachers and administrative staff will have their Eid Al Adha break from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29.

With the weekends on May 23-24 and May 30-31, the school break will effectively stretch to nine days.

Break period, including Saturday-Sunday weekends: 9 days - Saturday, May 23, to Sunday, May 31

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