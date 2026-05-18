Tim Lamb Group Completes Sale Of Seven Firelands Automotive Group Dealerships In Northern Ohio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dealerships sold to Feldman, Baumann, and Diehl Automotive Groups

Columbus, OH, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Lamb Group has announced the completion of the sale of all seven Northern Ohio dealerships, formerly owned by Patrick O'Brien of Firelands Automotive Group, through a series of transactions finalized throughout April and May of 2026. The transactions were all facilitated by Tim Lamb, President and Director of the Northeast Region for the Tim Lamb Group.

The Tim Lamb Group is widely recognized as one of North America's leading automotive dealership sales and acquisitions firms, advising dealers nationwide, and in Canada, on strategic buy-sell transactions. Over the years, Tim Lamb has facilitated 15 individual dealership transactions for Firelands Automotive Group and the O'Brien family, including acquisitions and divestitures that helped shape the organization's growth throughout Ohio.

The Tim Lamb Group successfully brokered the transition of all seven Firelands dealerships to new ownership groups, including the sale of Firelands Chevrolet of Norwalk to Baumann Auto Group, the sale of Firelands Toyota of Wooster and Firelands Volkswagen of Wooster to Diehl Automotive Group, and the sale of Firelands Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Firelands Toyota, and Firelands Honda in Sandusky, Ohio along with Firelands Chevrolet in Vermilion, Ohio to Feldman Automotive Group.

The seven transactions represent the conclusion of Patrick O'Brien's successful retail automotive ownership chapter after building one of Northern Ohio's fastest-growing dealership groups.

Patrick O'Brien shared, "I have worked with Tim on multiple transactions. He is a credible and trusted advisor with a deep understanding and appreciation of our business.”

"What Patrick has been able to accomplish in the acquisition and subsequently the performance of these stores, in a very short period of time, has been remarkable," stated Tim Lamb. "We are proud to have advised the O'Brien family throughout their growth and ultimately assist in the successful transition of these dealerships to outstanding operator groups."

The final transaction closed on May 5, 2026, when Michigan-based Feldman Automotive Group acquired the remaining Firelands Auto Group dealerships marking the group's largest acquisition to date. This makes seven dealerships that Tim Lamb Group has sold to Feldman. Under the direction of Chairman and CEO, Jay Feldman, who opened his first Chevrolet dealership in 1996, Feldman Automotive Group has evolved over the past 30 years and owns and operates 25 car and RV/Airstream dealerships representing 14 car brands and 33 RV brands in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. Feldman is also partnered with actor Mark Wahlberg in six locations in Columbus and Cleveland.

Firelands Dealerships Sold Include:

Sold to the Feldman Automotive Group on May 5, 2026



Firelands Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – 914 E. Strub Rd. in Sandusky, Ohio

Firelands Toyota – 904 E. Strub Rd. in Sandusky, Ohio

Firelands Honda – 2301 Hayes Ave in Sandusky, Ohio Firelands Chevrolet – 2315 State Rd. in Vermilion, Ohio

Sold to Diehl Automotive Group on March 31, 2026



Firelands Toyota of Wooster (Diehl Toyota of Wooster) – 1363 W. Old Lincoln Way in Wooster, Ohio Firelands Volkswagen of Wooster (Diehl Volkswagen of Wooster) – 1423 W. Old Lincoln Way in Wooster, Ohio



Sold to Baumann Auto Group on March 25, 2026

Firelands Chevrolet of Norwalk (Baumann Chevrolet of Norwalk) – 300 Milan Ave. in Norwalk, Ohio

For more information on Tim Lamb Group visit, .

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fifteen regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their OEM management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealerships for sale, visit

###

CONTACT: Dawn Kelley Expand Marketing Group 734-765-1429... Katrina Luts Expand Marketing Group 586-747-7418...