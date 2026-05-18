IMMP UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Immutep Limited Stockholders Of Securities Class Action - Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deadline Alert: IMMP Investors Who Lost Money Between March 2025 and March 2026 Have Until July 6, 2026 to Seek Lead Plaintiff Appointment in Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: July 6, 2026. Investors who purchased Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) ADRs between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Immutep ADRs lost approximately $2.28 per share, an 83% single-day decline, after the Company disclosed on March 13, 2026 that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended discontinuing the TACTI-004 Phase III trial for futility.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the court appoints a lead plaintiff to represent the interests of all class members. The lead plaintiff selects counsel, oversees litigation strategy, and approves any settlement on behalf of the class. Appointment does not guarantee a larger individual recovery but provides direct oversight of case direction.

Lead Plaintiff Facts



The court generally appoints the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought

There is no minimum dollar loss required to apply for lead plaintiff status

Lead plaintiffs are not required to pay any fees or costs out of pocket

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require court appearances or depositions in most cases

Institutional investors, including pension funds and asset managers, frequently serve as lead plaintiffs Multiple investors may apply jointly as a lead plaintiff group



Post-Deadline Procedures

After the July 6, 2026 deadline passes, the court will evaluate competing motions and appoint a lead plaintiff, typically within 30 to 60 days. The appointed lead plaintiff then selects lead counsel, and the case proceeds through discovery, class certification, and either settlement or trial.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any recovery without taking any action before the deadline. The lead plaintiff deadline applies only to those who wish to direct the litigation.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. Investors who purchased IMMP ADRs during the class period and suffered losses should understand that the July 6 deadline applies specifically to those seeking an active role in guiding this litigation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 |

Frequently Asked Questions About the IMMP Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before July 6, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my IMMP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171