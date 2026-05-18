Chandrababu Naidu Congratulates TTD For Achieving 89.4 Pc Green Cover

MENAFN - IANS) Tirupati, May 18 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on achieving 89.4 per cent forest cover in Tirumala.

"Congratulations to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on achieving 89.4 pc forest cover in Tirumala through sustained conservation measures aimed at protecting forest wealth and restoring native species in the Seshachalam Hills," the Chief Minister posted on X.

"Our traditions regard nature as sacred, and protecting forests and wildlife is a service to the divine. I appreciate these efforts, which will help preserve a greener and healthier Tirumala for future generations," he said.

Earlier, the TTD announced achieving 89.4 per cent green cover. The temple body said that its forest department excelled in forest wealth conservation through extensive measures for the restoration of native species.

The forest department of the TTD has been protecting the rich forest wealth of Seshachalam Hills since 1980, maintaining ecological balance while catering to the spiritual needs of millions of devotees.

By safeguarding the forest areas spread across the sacred Seshachalam Hill ranges in the Eastern Ghats, the department is playing a crucial role in biodiversity conservation, the TTD said.

The TTD forest department oversees a total forest area of 2,719 hectares. According to the latest India State of Forest Report (ISFR), an impressive 89.40 per cent forest cover has been recorded under TTD limits, placing it among the leading institutions in the country in terms of green cover. Nearly 2,431 hectares are under forest vegetation, significantly contributing to carbon storage, climate regulation, and biodiversity conservation.

The TTD forest department functions under the supervision of the Deputy Conservator of Forests. There are four forest ranges in total - two in Tirumala and two in Tirupati - each headed by a Forest Range Officer. At the field level, Deputy Range Officers, Forest Section Officers, and supporting staff coordinate forest protection activities.

As part of forest protection measures, 24-hour flying squad teams continuously patrol the forest areas to curb illegal tree felling and poaching activities. To prevent forest fires, special fire lines are being maintained, and trained teams respond swiftly to ensure effective fire control measures. Every year, around 26.5 kilometres of fire lines are maintained.

As a part of biodiversity conservation efforts, the TTD has undertaken a major initiative to restore native vegetation in place of exotic Acacia plantations.

Under this programme, native species such as peepal, banyan, cluster fig, Indian medlar, champak, mango, sandalwood, red sanders, gooseberry, and jamun are being planted in phases across 576 hectares. So far, work has been completed in 22 hectares.

Special nurseries are being maintained in all four forest ranges under the TTD to raise native species, ornamental plants, and medicinal plants. These nurseries supply quality saplings required for forest restoration programmes.

The forests of Seshachalam are home to several wildlife species, including elephants, leopards, bears, and snakes. The TTD forest department has been taking special measures to reduce human-wildlife conflict and rescue of injured animals.

Keeping in view the severe summer conditions, saucer pits (special water pits) are being arranged in forest areas and regularly filled with water to quench the thirst of wild animals. This initiative helps prevent animals from venturing into human habitations in search of water.

In addition, three snake rescue teams are being kept on constant alert in the queue line premises to mitigate human-snake conflict.