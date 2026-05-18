Delhi HC Issues Notice To WFI On Vinesh Phogat's Plea, No Relief

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and other respondents on a plea of Wrestler Vinesh Phogat. She has challenged the show cause issued to her and her exclusion from trial for the upcoming games. The High Court refused to give any instant relief and listed the matter for hearing on July 6.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice for July, and he will examine the issue without giving any interim relief. Senior Advocate Raj Shekhar Rao appeared for Phogat. He said that by the next date, the trial will be over and prayed for instant relief. "Any instant can't be granted without hearing the respondents. Come in July," Justice Kaurav said.

WFI's Charges Against Phogat

WFI issued a show-cause notice on May 9, in which the three-time Olympian was accused of indiscipline and alleged anti-doping violations, and was declared ineligible to compete in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda.

WFI levelled four major charges against the wrestler, including her failure to make weight at the Paris Olympics, alleged anti-doping rule violations, breach of return-to-competition procedures following retirement, and violations during selection trials held in March 2024. The WFI described Phogat's disqualification from the women's 50kg gold medal bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics as a "national embarrassment", stating that she was "duty-bound" to remain compliant with the prescribed weight throughout the competition.

The 31-year-old Indian wrestler had announced her retirement a day after failing to make weight for the gold-medal bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, in December last year, she reversed her retirement decision, setting her sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Vinesh Phogat's Career Highlights

Vinesh had made it to the final of the women's 50 kg event at Paris 2024, securing her spot with a series of impressive victories. She beat Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan, 2019 European Championships gold medallist Oksana Livach of Ukraine and Pan American Games winner Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba en route to the Paris 2024 final. Vinesh claimed gold medals at both the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in the 53 kg category. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)