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Ryanair CEO Says EU Has Stable Jet Fuel Supply Despite Global Tensions
(MENAFN) Europe continues to have relatively stable access to jet fuel despite rising global market pressures linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, according to the chief executive of Irish low-cost airline Ryanair.
According to reports, the airline’s CEO said that “Europe remains relatively well supplied with jet-fuel, with significant volumes sourced from West Africa, the Americas and Norway.”
He added that the situation in the Middle East has created broader economic uncertainty, noting that it remains unclear when the Strait of Hormuz will reopen.
According to reports, he also pointed out that global jet fuel spot prices have surged to above $150 per barrel. However, he said Ryanair’s cautious hedging approach to fuel purchases is expected to help protect earnings amid volatile oil markets.
The airline also reported a rise in financial performance, with group revenue increasing by 11% to €15.54 billion ($18 billion) in the first quarter of 2026. Scheduled revenue rose 14% to €10.56 billion, supported by a 4% increase in passenger traffic and a 10% rise in fares.
According to reports, the airline’s CEO said that “Europe remains relatively well supplied with jet-fuel, with significant volumes sourced from West Africa, the Americas and Norway.”
He added that the situation in the Middle East has created broader economic uncertainty, noting that it remains unclear when the Strait of Hormuz will reopen.
According to reports, he also pointed out that global jet fuel spot prices have surged to above $150 per barrel. However, he said Ryanair’s cautious hedging approach to fuel purchases is expected to help protect earnings amid volatile oil markets.
The airline also reported a rise in financial performance, with group revenue increasing by 11% to €15.54 billion ($18 billion) in the first quarter of 2026. Scheduled revenue rose 14% to €10.56 billion, supported by a 4% increase in passenger traffic and a 10% rise in fares.
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