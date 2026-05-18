Fuel Supply Across Gujarat Remains Uninterrupted: Official

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 18 (IANS) Authorities on Monday said that petrol, diesel and LPG supplies remained“normal and uninterrupted” across Gujarat, while urging consumers not to resort to panic buying amid concerns over fuel availability in parts of the country.

In a statement issued by the State Level Coordinator (SLC) in Gujarat, authorities said the supply chain of public sector oil marketing companies -- Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited -- was functioning without disruption and that fuel stocks continued to be adequate across Gujarat.

The statement said fuel movement from terminals and depots to retail outlets was operating efficiently, with replenishment activities progressing smoothly across the state.

It added that supplies of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for domestic consumers were also being prioritised and remained normal.

“The overall supply position continues to remain stable and adequate,” the SLC said, adding that the situation was being closely monitored to ensure uninterrupted delivery to consumers.

The assurance comes days after the state government set up a monitoring mechanism for petrol and diesel stocks following reports of panic buying and concerns over possible shortages.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had directed officials to undertake daily monitoring of fuel stocks through a control room system and ensure uninterrupted supply arrangements across the state.

According to government officials, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has been reviewing stock positions daily from Gandhinagar to prevent any supply disruption.

The SLC said oil companies were maintaining close coordination on logistics, stock movement and retail operations to ensure sufficient availability of fuel across Gujarat.

Consumers were advised to continue normal consumption patterns and rely only on official communications from oil marketing companies for verified information regarding fuel availability.

The statement also appealed to citizens to avoid panic purchasing, saying there was“no cause for concern” regarding the supply of petrol, diesel or LPG in the state.