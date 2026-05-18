Kuwait Bourse Closes Lower
Kuwait: Kuwait Bourse closed trading on Monday as the All Share Index lost 17.68 points to reach 8,681.09 points, a decrease of 0.20 percent.
As many as 419.6 million shares valued at KWD 94.2 million (roughly USD 306.9 million) were traded via 22,523 transactions.
The Main Market Index went up by 54.20 points to reach 8,541.47 points, up by 0.64 percent, through 246.3 million shares done via 12,358 transactions valued at KWD 36 million (roughly USD 117.5 million).Read Also
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The Premier Market Index lost 33.88 points to reach 9,161.30 points, down by 0.37 percent, through 173.3 million shares done via 10,165 transactions valued at KWD 58.2 million (roughly USD 190 million).
Meanwhile, the Bourse Main 50 Index gained 143.23 points to reach 9,526.04 points, up by 1.53 percent, through stock volume of 177 million shares done in 8,706 deals at a value of KWD 26.9 million (roughly USD 87.8 million).
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