Massive Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Strikes Kagoshima Prefecture In Japan

MENAFN - Live Mint) Japan Earthquake Today: A massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck Kagoshima prefecture on Wednesday, May 20, rattling the East Asian country. There have been no reports of any damage in the country following an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude.

No deaths and injuries have not been reported either.

A few hours ago, another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck near Southern Iran on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 14 km (8.7 miles), EMSC said.

This is a breaking news report, more details being updated