Massive Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Strikes Kagoshima Prefecture In Japan
No deaths and injuries have not been reported either.
A few hours ago, another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck near Southern Iran on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 14 km (8.7 miles), EMSC said.
This is a breaking news report, more details being updated
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