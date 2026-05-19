Jr NTR's Film With Prashanth Neel Titled 'Dragon' Gripping Glimpse Video Released

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 20 (IANS)The makers of director Prashanth Neel's eagerly awaited magnum opus, featuring actor Jr NTR in the lead, on Wednesday announced the title of their film as 'Dragon' and also released an arresting glimpse video from the film to mark the birthday of the actor.

Taking to his X timeline to share the link to the Glimpse video, actor Jr NTR wrote, "And then... The DEVIL WAS BORN. #DragonGlimpse #Dragon @AnilKapoor #PrashanthNeel @rukminitweets #BijuMenon @ravibasrur @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial @DragonMovieOffl @TSeries."

The Dragon Glimpse that the makers released shows that Jr NTR plays Dragon, the assassin-in-chief of the Afghan Trading Company, one of the two prime entities involved in a global opium war.

The Glimpse video begins with a voice over that points out that the British primarily came to India for the opium poppy, which produces heroin. It goes on to explain how the British, by staying in India, controlled the two places where the banned drug is cultivated most -- Afghanistan and a region that is spread over places in the Thailand, Laos and Burma.

We are then told that after the British left, the business was taken over by other entities and that was when an opium war broke out between the two main players -- The Afghan Trading Company and the Golden Triangle. The Glimpse video then goes on to introduce all the villains of the Afghan Trading Company.

Notable among these is Jr NTR, who is introduced as Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. He is also called Dragon. NTR, who sports a look that is both menacing and majestic, is heard saying, "When I shut my eyes to sleep, I don't see the faces of the people I have killed. I only see the faces of the enemies remaining. Don't even by mistake appear in my dreams!"

The Glimpse video also shows that Anil Kapoor plays Raghuveer Rathod, the Chief of the Narcotics Bureau and Biju Menon plays Jaleel Rahman, the Afghanistan Logistics Head.

The film was to originally hit screens on June 25 this year. However, its release was later postponed to June 11 next year.

Only a few days ago, Jr. NTR had shared a picture of himself on Instagram, much to the delight of his fans. In the image, the actor was seen flaunting his chiselled back and beefed up biceps at a gym. Captioning the picture, he said,“Built. Not bought. #NTRNeel @kumarmannava @ntrneelfilm.”

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the project was announced.

Jr NTR had joined the sets of the film from April 22 last year. The film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts, is expected to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle. The film is being jointly produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.

The glimpse video promises high-octane action, compelling storytelling, and grand visuals.