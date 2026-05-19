Man Dies, Four Others In Serious Condition Following Alleged Shooting In Sydney

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, May 20 (IANS) A man has died in hospital and four other men are in serious condition following an alleged shooting in southwest Sydney, police said on early Wednesday.

Police were called to Liverpool Hospital at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, following reports two men -- both believed to be aged in their 20s -- had presented with multiple wounds, police in the Australian state of New South Wales said in a statement.

One of the men underwent treatment but died a short time later. The other man remains in the hospital in a stable condition.

Later on Tuesday, two men presented to Fairfield Hospital in critical condition, while a man appeared at Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition, where he is being treated for injuries, police said.

Police have established a crime scene at a home in Canley Heights, some 30 km west of Sydney's central business district.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that it is understood the incident is linked to organised crime networks, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I can confirm that police are looking for two males that entered the premises shortly before 8.20pm where a number of gunshots were heard from that premises,” Detective Superintendent Craig Middleton said.

Police set up a crime scene at a house in Arbutus St in Canley Heights, with NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon revealing detectives from the NSW homicide squad also seized two vehicles used to transport the two injured men to hospital.

A gang war has erupted across the city's west since the start of the year, with the two rivals involved in a spate of shootings and firebombings of homes and businesses associated with gang figures.

Clothes, shoes and other personal items were strewn across the garage of the home as detectives compiled evidence.